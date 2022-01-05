A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a disturbance at the Yuma hotel where he works.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the incident happened at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Monday, with officers responding to the Budgetel, located in the 1600 block of S. Arizona Avenue, for a report of an aggravated assault.
The initial investigation revealed that Joseph Ireland approached and confronted five individuals who were staying at the hotel with a handgun.
It was reported that Ireland allegedly pointed the gun at the individuals and waved it around.
“This was a disturbance between an employee and some people who were staying at the hotel,” Franklin said.
The handgun was located and determined to have been a BB gun. There were no reports of any injuries.
Ireland was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on five counts of aggravated assault.
