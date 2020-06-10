An employee of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma has died of COVID-19.
The Arizona Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed that Jose Reynoso, a Correctional Education Program Supervisor who taught at the prison, died on June 1.
His sister, Maria Conchas, confirmed to Bajo El Sol over the weekend that he died of COVID-19.
Reynoso was a former teacher and assistant principal in the Gadsden Elementary School District, and was a former assistant principal at Harvest Preparatory Academy’s San Luis campus.
At age 20, he dropped out of college in Baja California and went to work in the agricultural fields in neighboring Imperial Valley.
But then he took English as Second Language classes and went back to college, earning a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University. He joined the Gadsden district as a teacher in 2001 and became assistant principal at Southwest Junior High in 2004.
More recently he was named to the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society while working toward his doctoral degree at Grand Canyon University.
While serving at Southwest, Reynoso taught U.S. citizenship classes to parents of Gadsden students.
Reynoso had been with the ADOC since March of 2019.
“It is with a heavy heart that ADCRR mourns the passing of Correctional Education Program Supervisor (CEPS) Jose Reynoso who passed away on Monday,” according to a written statement sent to the Yuma Sun by ADCRR. “He was a valued member of his community and was loved and respected by his students, peers, family, friends, and extended family at ADCRR.”
The ADOC did not confirm Reynoso’s cause of death, noting, “The ADOC respects the privacy and confidentiality of our employees, and therefore, the department does not comment on healthcare information regarding our employees.”