Asked to name their top concern with personnel, more than half of Yuma County department directors and staff listed compensation.
The Board of Supervisors met with other county elected officials and staff to discuss their concerns at a two-day long-term planning roundtable earlier this week.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey invited those in attendance to share ideas and solutions. “It’s easy to say well, we all need to be paid more, but how do we get there?”
The Budget Review Team recommended engaging the services of an independent private firm to do a full compensation review and implementation plan.
“There are a number of concerns with how market studies have been conducted internally. We were not following our own processes. The way we’ve been doing them has limited transparency. There are actually numerous inconsistencies when we reviewed the process, and in many cases, the market studies we did created inconsistencies elsewhere,” McGaughey said.
The BRT is also recommending a 4% adjustment in July along with a 1% merit increase and another 2% adjustment in January.
Another recommendation is to merge the current five pay structures across the county into one.
Supervisor Tony Reyes questioned what the study would accomplish. “Everybody wants to get a pay raise, right?” he said. “Do we actually need a market study to understand we’re behind? I mean, it’s classic government too. You go wait six months to find out you’re behind. By the time you wait the six months to get the results, you’re already six months further behind.”
However, he saw value in using a study to set a baseline. He also pushed for a pay plan that would put the county ahead of the competition. “We need to start talking about how we get ahead of this game. It’s always catch-up. We’re catching up all the time and it’s making the employee feel like a greyhound following a rabbit,” he said.
Reyes also pointed out that some compensation is not in actual salaries but benefits. “There are some benefits that are not offered in the public sector anymore that are offered to the county, retirement is one of them; some of the other ones are the health benefits and other things. It’s more than just a salary, but you begin with the salary,” he said.
Reyes agreed that competitive salaries make Yuma County more effective. “We’re a service organization, whether it’s a Sheriff’s Department, or whether it’s Human Resources that serves us internally, whether it’s DDS or the Public Works Department or the constables, we’re a service organization. If those employees don’t feel like they’re well paid, they’re gonna go out and take it out on somebody else.”
Tiffany Anderson, director of facilities management, spoke in support of evaluating the entire compensation structure. “When I came to Yuma County, I was really very surprised that we have a pay scale with 25 steps with no plan to routinely move staff up in their grade,” she said.
As an example, she noted, one of her staff members is retiring on Friday after 27 years, yet he never reached Step 25. “I do hope that we can look at a plan where there might be a recommendation for routine movement along a shorter pay scale, or in those steps, where we have some predictable compensation increases for our staff,” Anderson said.
Juvenile Justice Center Director Edward Gilligan noted that when he saw the salaries of court employees, more than 85% earned near entry pay. He then looked at how many had been on the job for more than six years, and he found that the average tenure was 11½ years and on average they earned $9,000 less than the midpoint.
“If the only way a worker with experience can earn a market salary is to go somewhere else, eventually your best people do that,” he said.
Gilligan noted that the courts system has proposed a compensation plan that is “simple and transparent.” He explained: “If we can get every six-year person to midpoint and at three years ensure people are halfway between a midpoint and entryway. Two checkpoints. Other than that, you let the market economy take place and drive salaries.”
Court Administrator Kathy Schaben also supported a plan that offers a clear pathway forward. “When people that are coming to the interview ask what can I expect to be making maybe five years from now, what is the prospect of getting raises? And our answer has to be well, we don’t know exactly what it is. We have a budget here. In other words, we’ll take a look at the budget and figure out throughout the process what funds are going to be available for compensation. So there’s really no predictability here and it does affect us in a big way.”
Sheriff Leon Wilmot suggested doing away with performance pay as they take up too much time, noting that he has to sift through 400 evaluations, and they don’t motivate workers.
“If you’re going to exceed expectations and get the same thing as somebody that meets (expectations) year after year, that’s not a motivator. Firstly, it’s a waste of resources and manpower,” Wilmot said.
Another employee urged officials to not let employees “fall through the cracks.” She said: “I’ve been an employee for 28 years, and I have never received an increase on market study. I don’t want employees to fall through the cracks like I did. I want every single one of us to be noticed.”
Another person noted inequalities between county departments and the departments of elected officials. “I know that elected officials’ salaries are set by statute, and I am sticking up for our staff that are not compensated according to other department heads,” she said.
Jessica Rodriguez, deputy director of human resources, pointed out the need to update the personnel rules. “There’s certain things within our rules right now that are so outdated that will unwind whatever compensation strategy is going to be developed. So in order for us to stay healthy, we have to update our personnel rules as well, to align with whatever direction we’re going to go with a compensation plan,” Rodriguez said.