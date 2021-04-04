Recognition of employees, a Foothills park and COVID-19 guidelines for businesses are on the Monday agenda for discussion by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
The nominees for the Yuma County Employee of the Year and Superior Court Employee of the Year will be featured during the meeting.
The supervisors will consider a grant application to the Arizona State Parks and Trails for a proposed Foothills Multipurpose Complex and possibly choose a development option. The action is in response to requests by Foothills residents who have asked for development of an open public recreational space.
The board will also discuss action regarding the effects of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that lifted restrictions for businesses and mitigation plans and strategies related to COVID-19.
The agenda also includes a franchise and license to Southwest Gas Corporation to provide natural gas in the unincorporated areas of the county.
In addition, the consent agenda includes the following items:
• A contract with PHD LLC in the amount of $188,334 for plumbing modifications at the Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center.
• A bid award for the Main Library Automated Materials Handling System Project to Bibliotheca in the amount of $175,887.
• The purchase of four 2020 Ford F150 SuperCrew 4x4 short bed trucks from San Tan Ford in an amount not to exceed $173,690, including taxes and fees..
• A request by Craig Colvin of Colvin Engineering, agent for James F. Platt and Lavina S. Platt, for approval of the final plat for the 12 East subdivision, located southeast of the intersection of South Frontage Road and Scottsdale Drive.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/epkjead9.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.