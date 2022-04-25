The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently announced the 2021 Employee of the Year, Superior Court Employee of the Year and Safety Excellence Award winner.
The Employee of the Year is Joshua Tesoriero, a deputy public defender; the Superior Court Employee of the Year is Edgardo Gonzalez, a probation officer; and winner of the Safety Excellence Award is Monica F. Montague, an indigent burial specialist.
JOSHUA TESORIERO
Joshua Tesoriero, Yuma County Employee of the Year, a deputy public defender, has been with the county for 4½ years.
Described as a “rising star in the Arizona legal community,” Tesoriero handles complex cases with ease, including second-chairing a five-month homicide case with more than 150 pleadings.
“He’s come to our department carrying a caseload far above his pay grade, doing great work on his cases,” said Raymond Hanna, interim public defender.
“In short, Joshua has distinguished himself in a variety of ways, including accepting and resolving some of the most complex litigation of our office at a level often only heard by the most senior attorneys. This has saved Yuma County money by resolving cases that would ordinarily require many hours of our most senior higher paid attorneys,” Hanna noted.
Tesoriero supervises the department’s interns, with the hope of making a pipeline for future lawyers in Yuma and providing an internship that trains new lawyers so they can hit the deck running and operating at a more efficient level.
Tesoriero was recently elected president of the Yuma County Bar Association and also serves on the Board of Directors for Community Legal Services, which assists people of modest means to resolve their civil legal problems, and the Yuma Community Justice Board, which engenders trust in the Yuma courts and legal systems.
“Joshua is not only a leader within the community, he is a good citizen of Yuma County,” Hanna added.
Mary White, deputy county attorney, agreed, pointing out that Tesoriero “represents his clients very diligently, he’s a great advocate, and he’s also community involved.”
Tesoriero explained that he enjoys working for Yuma County “because of the sense of community and acceptance. Working in the courts is both rewarding and exciting. I appreciate the camaraderie in the office as well as the collegial relationship among all attorneys no matter what side of the aisle we find ourselves.
“Yuma County has given me the tools and the opportunity to excel, to push myself to new heights, best my ambitions and then set the bar even higher,” Tesoriero said, adding, “I look forward to whatever the future brings and know that it will work for the good.”
EDGARDO GONZALEZ
Edgardo Gonzalez, Superior Court Employee of the Year, works as a probation officer with Adult Probation and has been employed by Yuma County for 21 years. His vast knowledge and wide-ranging experience allowed him to fill in a variety of positions during a period of high turnaround.
“Ed earned Adult Probation’s nomination for Court Employee of the Year because of his willingness to step in wherever the department needed help in 2021. His experience working in multiple areas of the department over many years allowed him to quickly assist many units and specialty assignments. Even more, his positive attitude and ability to help new staff begin to learn the officer role helped to retain good employees during a time when the department saw many vacancies,” said Mike Byrd, chief probation officer.
Gonzalez was also praised for his part in significantly improving efficiency in the court system and described as a team player who improves the morale of the department.
“He’s familiar with every aspect of this department, from pretrial to probation case supervision. He’s really, I would say, the glue that helps us stay together and to keep the work flow going,” said Vianett Munoz, probation services supervisor.
Gonzalez noted that he enjoys the opportunities that the court gives him to meet and work with so many different people. “Being a probation officer has been rewarding and challenging at the same time due to the nature of the job. Knowing you can help effect change in people’s lives while promoting public safety in the community at the same time is so instrumental in the work we do for the Court,” he said.
“I am grateful to be able to work for Yuma County for the entire time I have been in Yuma, Arizona, as I have gained a wealth of knowledge and experience throughout the years,” he added.
MONICA F. MONTAGUE
Monica F. Montague, winner of the Yuma County Safety Excellence Award, is the indigent burial specialist with the Public Fiduciary. She has been a county employee for almost 3½ years.
Montague coordinated the cleanup of the Indigent Burial Section at the Yuma cemetery. The area was full of debris and brush. She contacted Adult Probation and arranged for the parolees doing community service to do the cleanup. They cut down trees and large bushes that were being used as an area to hide, finding drug paraphernalia.
Claudia Ramirez, chief deputy public fiduciary, noted that Montague’s “efforts exhibited an extraordinary desire to prevent future injury of any visitors wanting to visit their loved one’s gravesites and increasing the safety for the Yuma community living near the site.”
On being promoted to indigent burial specialist, one of Montague’s goals was to keep the indigent burial site clean.
“Some gravesites were not visible due to the heavy brush from overgrown weeds, trees and bushes. This will be an ongoing project to maintain the area dignified for all the decedents in the Indigent Burial section but to also keep it clean and safe for family and visitors going to the site,” Ramirez said.
In October, Montague received a call from a member of Bushmasters who noticed a van stuck in the loose sand at the cemetery. Montague immediately went over to see what was happening and found the van owners, who explained what had happened. They had tried to take a short cut through the cemetery and accidently got stuck the night before. The result was a broken water line that flooded the area.
Montague immediately contacted her supervisor, and Facilities Management fixed the leak and purchased the necessary materials to block the area to prevent future incidents like this one.
“Ms. Montague’s actions show thoroughness and safety awareness to prevent future incidents and injuries of visitors coming to see loved ones in the IB section of the City of Yuma cemetery,” Ramirez added.