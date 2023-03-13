YPG sisters

Maria and Daniella Villegas, sisters and engineers at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, earned Systems Engineering degrees from the University of Arizona-Yuma and are thriving as engineers in the Instrumentation Division at YPG. They are pictured presenting to ATEC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Otero.

 photo By ANA HENDERSON/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

Yuma is a small city, and many believe they need to go elsewhere to achieve their educational aspirations.

Daniela and Maria Villegas, sisters, and engineers at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), prove that is not always the case.

