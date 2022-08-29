Enhancing the path for artificial intelligence at Yuma Proving Ground

While the Army is committed to the design, development, and deployment of Artificial Intelligence technologies, senior leaders and directorate heads at YPG are hoping to evaluate it from a testing perspective.

 Photo courtesy of BRANDON MEJIA/U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUND

As the battlefield continues to evolve globally, so does the use of artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, senior leaders from all three test centers under U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) command, as well as directorate heads, gathered recently for a two-day workshop to start the conversation of how AI can be applied, tested, and evaluated at the proving ground.

Professor Neil C. Rowe from the Naval Postgraduate school was front and center for basic introductions into AI, but from there it was in the hands of those in attendance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you