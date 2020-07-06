SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- The COVID-19 pandemic will be the theme of a short film competition held as part of the San Luis Film Festival in November.
Aspiring and professional filmmakers are invited by the festival organizers to submit films of one to three minutes in duration on such topics as “The COVID-19 pandemic in my life,” “The border amid the pandemic,” “How COVID-19 is confronted in the community” and “Life before and after COVID-19.”
Focusing the theme on the pandemic was an inevitable decision of the event’s organizers, said Antonio Carrillo, the festival founder and president.
“What is happening with COVID-19 is historic,” he said. “Good testimonies can come from this festival about how the pandemic developed in our communities, how the people suffered -- for future generations to see.”
Oct. 30 is the deadline for submissions for the competition. A jury made up of artists, filmmakers, educators and others will judge the entries based on such criteria as content, form and technical quality.
The winning films will be shown during the week of the festival, Nov. 17-20, in what may be a drive-in theater set up at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis.
Festival organizers opened the competition to filmmakers internationally in the past years, but owing to the pandemic, the contest is limited only to filmmakers from Yuma and Imperial counties and the neighboring Mexican cities of San Luis Rio Colorado and Mexicali.
A final decision on whether to establish a drive-through theater will depend on whether coronavirus cases continue to climb in the fall, Carrillo said.
Beside film entered in the competition, films that festival organizers typically book for screening at the festival will also be shown.
The city of San Luis is a partner with Carrillo and other organizers in hosting the festival.
Filmmakers interested in submitting entries for the short film contest can find out details by visiting the festival website, sanluisfilmfestival.com, or by sending an e-mail to info@sanluisfilmfestival.com.