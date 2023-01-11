Entries are being sought for the annual parade that celebrates the man credited with founding the Foothills.
The Hank Days Parade is slated to take place Feb. 18, getting started at 10 a.m. and traveling north on Foothills Boulevard to the South Frontage Road.
The Foothills Rotary Club is accepting entry forms from businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, government agencies and service clubs that want to take part in the parade. The parade is open to floats, marching bands, vehicles, equestrian and pedestrian groups and other entries.
The parade honors the late Hank Schechert, a Washington state native who in the late 1960s began buying and developing raw desert land east of Yuma that today is known as the Foothills.
Schechert’s venture was initially dubbed by skeptics as “Hank’s Folly,” but in the decades that followed, the growth of the Foothills proved naysayers wrong.
Doreen Caldwell, who organizes the annual parade for the Rotary Club, says she expects more entries in this year’s parade.
“We had 65 entries last year, so I would hope for 75.”
Gila Ridge High School’s marching band will be one of this year’s entries, said Caldwell, adding that the Rotary Club welcomes other school bands in the parade as well.
“Rotary Connects the World” is the theme for this year’s parade, which will form beginning at 8 a.m. on Feb. 18 at 47th Street and Foothills Boulevard.
A $25 fee will be charged to businesses wanting to enter the parade, but no entry fee will be charged to other organizations.
Entry forms are available by calling Caldwell at 928-446-1668 or e-mailing her at doreenc521@gmail.com.
Completed forms can be mailed to Caldwell at P.O. Box 25837, Yuma 85567; mailed to Pacesetter Homes, 8717 S. Frontage Road, Yuma 85367, or faxed to Caldwell at 928-726-0822.
Deadline for submitting entry forms is Feb. 15. Organizations that miss that deadline or that fail to submit a form can still be part of the parade, but will have to fall in at the end of the line and will not be announced to spectators.