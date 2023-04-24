WASHINGTON – After a years-long fight between presidential administrations over the Clean Water Act, the on-again, off-again struggle over the Waters of the United States rule is on again. And off again, depending on what state you live in.

A federal district judge in North Dakota last week blocked enforcement of the Biden administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule in 24 states. That came just weeks after a federal district judge in Texas blocked WOTUS in Texas and Idaho.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you