A Yuma emergency medicine physician says he was fired after using social media to bring attention to the pandemic. However, Yuma Regional Medical Center says it’s all a misunderstanding and Dr. Cleavon Gilman has not been fired.
Gilman, an Iraq war veteran, worked in a New York City hospital during the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. YRMC contracted Gilman via staffing agency Envision Healthcare in June.
Even before arriving in Yuma, Gilman had garnered national attention in his efforts to bring awareness to the pandemic. He takes it personally after seeing his 27-year-old cousin and several colleagues die of the virus.
The doctor claims that using his Twitter account, @Cleavon_MD, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on rural Arizona got him fired.
“I’ve always been honest about what I’m experiencing as an ER doctor on the frontlines of the pandemic, but @YumaRegional wants to suppress the truth,” Gilman tweeted on Thursday.
Gilman indicated that he’d been asked not to return to work after reporting via Twitter that no intensive care unit beds were available when he arrived for his Nov. 22 shift at YRMC, while the Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 90% of the state’s ICU beds were occupied.
“What happened to the 175 beds (that were available)?” he tweeted. “We likely don’t have nursing to staff them.”
The tweet went viral, garnering over 80,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.
But according to YRMC, that’s not the case. The hospital said Gilman wasn’t fired at all. YRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu told the Yuma Sun that Gilman “is not a direct employee of the hospital” and therefore could not be fired by YRMC.
“It’s clear there has been a misunderstanding,” the hospital said in a statement. “Dr. Cleavon Gilman, who is employed by EmCare/Envision – a national company that contracts with YRMC – is scheduled to work at YRMC this weekend.”
In a Friday interview with the Yuma Sun, Gilman said his name has been on the schedule, but every time it came time to go to work, he was told not to work.
Gilman is adamant that there has been no misunderstanding. “It’s not a misunderstanding when a highly trained ER doctor who is an expert in COVID is sidelined for three weeks unable to work when there’s a raging pandemic,” Gilman said. “That was not a misunderstanding. That was very clear.”
He said that Envision told him he could not return to work. “No one at the hospital has even talked to me,” he noted. “No one ever pulled me into an office and said, ‘Cleavon …’ I got a call from Envision that the hospital was upset or not happy with a tweet. ‘They don’t want you to work.’”
Gilman believes he deserved that courtesy after having moved his family to Yuma to serve the community.
Envision continued to support him, saying that hopefully things would “cool down” and he would be able to return to work. He said multiple meetings were held over the last three weeks in an effort to come to an understanding.
“Each time the hospital admin repeatedly said no, he can’t work here,” Gilman said.
Gilman said that now, after receiving pressure, YRMC is saying he can return to work. But he feels he can no longer work at a hospital that tries to “suppress the voice” of healthcare workers trying to raise awareness.
“I can’t go back to the hospital. How do I return to a place that did this to me and my family?” he said.
Gilman said he does not know why YRMC would object to his efforts to raise awareness of the pandemic, especially when his tweets are “very factual. It’s an important piece of information the people of Arizona and Yuma need to know. I have a moral obligation to tell people exactly what is happening in the frontlines.”
He pointed out that YRMC knew of his advocacy work and his appearances on national media. His work even led to a call from President-Elect Joe Biden, who called him to thank him for his service.
“They knew who I was, the work I was doing, they didn’t care. I don’t know what the problem is at the end of the day,” he said.
YRMC SAYS IT’S AN MISUNDERSTANDING
According to Magu, the hospital’s executive team approached Gilman last month requesting that his posts not divulge revealing information about any YRMC patients to protect their privacy. After that, he had a few weeks off and the hospital was allegedly later informed by Envision that Gilman decided not to return to YRMC.
“This is a small community,” Magu said. “Any mention of any patient in the ED (emergency department) and people start to wonder, ‘Is that my family member?’ That becomes a challenging situation.”
Nonetheless, YRMC appreciates “the attention he’s brought to the needs (in Arizona) – we all appreciate that,” Magu said. “Our common message is that this is serious and deserves full attention, definitely for this community and even for the state. I’ve not met him ... and he’s not a direct employee of mine, but I know for a fact (Gilman) is a good provider, he has a good heart and he cares for the patients. All physicians have a right to their personal perspective; it’s our job to respect and appreciate that. I have respect for every physician who is working in this community and on the frontline of this hospital.”
Magu said this issue is “a distraction” and “the last thing” the hospital should be focusing on as it responds to another COVID-19 surge in the community.
“Right now, we’re in a warzone – that’s my personal opinion,” he said. “We need that attention. Yuma is probably one of the worst-hit in the nation at this point in time...and definitely the worst-hit in the state of Arizona. This is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the modern history of this community and this hospital. We want to focus on that and not on what things are appropriate to put on social media.”
When Magu spoke with the Yuma Sun Friday afternoon, 41 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to YRMC within the last 24 hours. Additionally, as of Friday afternoon, 34 patients were on ventilators in the ICU, and 12 patients on the floor were “on the verge” of needing more critical care in the ICU.
“I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything possible to make sure we have capacity to take care of the patients we are bringing into the hospital every day,” Magu said. “We are not at a breaking point yet, we are managing it. It’s not physical space that’s limited; we can put patients in various places. We need nurses; that’s our No. 1 limitation, and we are sourcing that from every place possible. All elective surgeries are shut down and I know this is frustrating. Some people have been waiting a very long time and they continue to wait, but we need to make sure we have all hands, every resource, available for these critically ill patients who are just pouring in the hospital doors every day.”
According to Magu, in addition to contracting with staffing agencies like Envision, YRMC has sourced healthcare professions across the community.
“We are raising the alarm to the state every week that we need additional nurses,” he said. “We asked for more ventilators just today. We are using anything available in this community – paramedics, medical assistants from our own clinics outside YRMC who are helping in-patients in some capacity, our anesthesiologists who are helping in intensive care situations. It’s literally a wartime effort, and we have not stopped. We have continued to recruit physicians and mid-levels since the beginning of this pandemic.”
Magu said that YRMC is deeply appreciative of its staff and their “extreme dedication” to aid the community in its fight against COVID-19.
“They have worked relentlessly to save every life that’s possible,” he said.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR GILMAN
Gilman says he will continue to advocate for doctors and healthcare workers.
“This has never been about the hospital, it’s been about policy, We’re in a pandemic where 3,000 people a day are dying. It’s always been about that. I’m sorry the hospital did not see me as an ally,” he said.
Since his experience went public, Gilman has been hearing from other frontline healthcare workers across the country who say they have also been “suppressed” from speaking out. They are ‘in a lion’s den” while they work in a pandemic and “the longer it goes, the bigger the risk to healthcare providers … It’s really demoralizing to the healthcare providers that are paying the toll for this,” he said.
Gilman is working with American College of Emergency Physicians to push legislation so this never happens to any doctor again. They should be allowed to talk about the strain they’re under without being retaliated against, he said.
“You can’t have doctors moving to a new location with kids and families and lose their job because of a tweet,” he noted.
“I wish the hospital saw me as an ally, but they saw me as a threat for some reason. My objective was to raise awareness. This was never about me,” he added.