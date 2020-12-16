Emergency medicine physician Dr. Cleavon Gilman returned to work at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) on Monday after he claimed the hospital fired him for using his Twitter platform, @Cleavon_MD, to bring attention to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m walking back into work to join my troops on the battlefield,” Gilman tweeted with a picture of himself donning scrubs and an N-95 mask early Monday morning – the first time he’d worked at YRMC since Nov. 22, when the hospital allegedly asked him not to return.
When the Yuma Sun spoke with the hospital on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu said the incident was a misunderstanding, noting that the hospital was not in a position to fire Gilman as he was contracted via staffing company Envision Healthcare and not directly employed by YRMC.
According to Gilman, after the people of Yuma, of Arizona and of the nation at large took to social media to advocate on his behalf, YRMC contacted Envision saying Gilman could come back to work. Though he told the Yuma Sun in a Friday interview that he didn’t feel he could continue working in “a place that did this to me and my family,” Gilman said it was his moral obligation to return to his post and continue waging war with COVID-19 on the hospital’s frontlines.
“The community showed up for me, and that was it,” Gilman said. “My troops are in the ER and in the ICU. I’m a very loyal person and I will not abandon people that have my back. My top priority is the people of Yuma, Arizona, and Arizona in general. I couldn’t abandon my community at a time when there’s 160 hospitalized cases now and 32 in the ICU. It all boils down to the reason why I chose to come out here in the first place. I came out here because I’m a highly skilled emergency room physician, I have a large platform and I bring a lot of resources to this area.”
As an ER doctor, Gilman said this is the third COVID-19 surge he’s encountered since March. Prior to coming to Yuma, he worked on the frontlines of a Manhattan hospital amid the initial COVID-19 surge in New York. In June, he arrived in Yuma in time for the area’s summer peak.
During his first day back in the emergency department at YRMC, Gilman said that a large number of patients suffering from COVID-19 complications and requiring oxygen were Latino individuals.
“It is so frustrating to be an ER doctor and to see what populations are being disproportionately affected by this,” he said. “For the large majority of my time here, it has been the Latino community. There’s many reasons for that – the fact that, as a Latino, you’re less likely to have a job where you can work remotely, whether it’s a grocery store or agriculture.”
Undocumented individuals have also been hard-hit by the virus, Gilman noted.
“Undocumented immigrants are very scared to go to the hospital,” he said. “They present themselves late, and a lot of times with deadly consequences. I’ve had (undocumented) patients who have gone to the hospital, been intubated and woken up to find that three of their family members have died from the virus.”
Gilman said his “ultimate plan” is to be part of changing policy to address these healthcare disparities.
STAY-AT-HOME DIRECTIVES COULD PROMPT A DOWNTURN IN CASE COUNTS
Gilman said he’s encountered a number of patients who contracted the virus at a birthday party or during Thanksgiving.
“It’s hard to turn down those invites,” he said. “People don’t shelter in place like they should. I’m not sure if that’s because everything is open – if businesses are open, people think, ‘It must not be that bad, because if it was then all the businesses would be shut down again.’ And that’s not the case.”
Gilman said he’s been “very vocal” about the need for another stay-at-home order, because “people aren’t going to shelter in place on their own.” He noted that a few weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home directive in May, Yuma County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations started to trend downward and stabilize. But recently, the numbers have been on the upswing again and will only continue to climb without an intervention, he said.
“We are just going to go higher and higher and higher; there is no way to stop this without actually closing indoor dining,” Gilman said. “Indoor dining, you have to take off your mask to eat, so that’s probably a large place where the virus is being spread. Our hospital has had the most COVID patients it’s ever had before, and it’s going to get worse and worse each day.”
According to Gilman, about 20 surge patients have been flown out of YRMC to other hospitals within the state of Arizona.
COVID-19 vaccines are slated to arrive for frontline healthcare providers at YRMC next week, Gilman said.
“There is hope,” he said. “That vaccine is important in keeping us safe, because it’s hard to recruit (healthcare providers) out here as it is, and then on the other hand if your staff is getting sick, that makes it even harder to keep up our staffing at the hospital. I’ve been looking forward to this for 10 months now.”
COMMITTED TO TRUTH-TELLING, MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Since his initial tweets on the COVID-19 landscape in Yuma and Arizona went viral, Gilman has gained about 96,000 followers on Twitter.
“I’ve been advocating since March,” Gilman said. “I have a wide network of people I’ve been providing truth to in a time when there’s a lot of misinformation. At the beginning (of the pandemic) they were saying this is like the flu, it’s a hoax, it’s not deadly, it doesn’t affect kids or young people. I’ve been providing the proof that that’s not true. Anyone can be affected by this virus.”
It’s not about the popularity for Gilman, or the “likes” his posts receive; he says it’s about saving lives.
“I was doing this when I had 800 followers,” he said. “I don’t care about the number of followers, but the more followers I have, the more I can raise awareness and the more people I can reach. It’s truly about telling people the truth and how to protect themselves.”
Gilman said he has no hard feelings toward YRMC or its administration; his primary concern is continuing to “sound the alarm and help the troops” on the hospital’s frontlines by “telling the truth” about the pandemic in hopes that individuals will join the cause in lowering the spread of COVID-19 countywide.
“I chose this job because I love to treat patients, I love to meet people on their most vulnerable day,” he said. “I’ve never had a problem with any other people at my job. It’s really unfortunate that this whole thing happened, because I’ve always been an ally to the hospital. I think they are now appreciating the positive things I can do.”
“In 20 or 30 years when people look back on this time, I can tell my children and grandchildren that I did everything I could to raise awareness about this deadly disease,” he added. “And I’ll know that I was on the right side of history. I can treat patients all day in the emergency room, but we have to stop the outbreak from outside of the hospital.”