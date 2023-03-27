Gila Ridge High School received a special visit Wednesday, March 15, from a furry friend. As part of the Humane Society of Yuma’s “Dogs Day Out” program, a boxer named “Ernesto” got to spend part of the day visiting classrooms in an approved area on campus.
According to the Yuma Union High School District, Ernesto has spent most of his young life in a kennel after coming to the Humane Society as a puppy less than a year ago. But he had the chance to pay the district office a visit in early March, too.
“Ernesto brought smiles to everyone’s faces today,” GRHS Principal Kathy Hoover said. “Our students were so excited to interact with him, and he was so compassionate with them. Staff and students were excited to be a part of Ernesto’s journey to be adopted. We are hoping this program helps shine a light on how great these dogs are and how much happiness their presence brings. We are looking forward to expanding the experience to more students who could benefit from the experience and, in turn, getting more pets adopted from the Humane Society of Yuma.”
After signing a consent form, staff and students even received the opportunity to interact with Ernesto on a scheduled basis or as a therapeutic intervention.
“We are grateful for the partnership with Yuma Union High School District for allowing us to share our shelter dogs with them,” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “The Dogs Day Out program gives our dogs the invaluable opportunity to experience a day out of the shelter and explore a new environment while meeting new friends. I’m sure Ernesto had an amazing day and while we hope to send him back out again, our ultimate goal is that he gets the exposure needed to find his forever home.”
The “Dogs Day Out” program was created in order to help reduce kennel stress and provide dogs with enrichment. Per HSOY, this program also provides valuable insight on how the dog behaves outside the shelter environment. All dogs taking part in the program have been certified by HSOY for public interactions with adolescents.
After Ernesto’s visits to the district office and Gila Ridge, YUHSD and HSOY intend to expand the program in the coming months to include additional campuses and opportunities. To learn more about participating in HSOY’s Dogs Day Out program, visit https://www.hsoyuma.com/dogs-day-out.html.
