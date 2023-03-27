Ernesto visits GRHS

Ernesto was Gila Ridge High School’s esteemed guest as part of HSOY’s Dogs Day Out program.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

Gila Ridge High School received a special visit Wednesday, March 15, from a furry friend. As part of the Humane Society of Yuma’s “Dogs Day Out” program, a boxer named “Ernesto” got to spend part of the day visiting classrooms in an approved area on campus.

According to the Yuma Union High School District, Ernesto has spent most of his young life in a kennel after coming to the Humane Society as a puppy less than a year ago. But he had the chance to pay the district office a visit in early March, too.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

