ESA program added almost 50,000 students in the past year, state reports

Protesters turned out at the State Capitol in March to defend the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, including Tajiri Freedom, the principal of New Gains Academy.

 File photo by Emily Mai/Cronkite News

The state of Arizona added nearly 12,000 students to the Empowerment Scholarship Account program in the last quarter, bringing total enrollment to 61,689 at the end of June and renewing debates about the costs and benefits of the program.

In the year since Arizona began offering universal ESA, close to 50,000 students have flocked to the program that redirects public school funding directly to families to pay for their children’s education – in private, charter or homeschool settings.

