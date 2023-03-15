The inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma who escaped from work detail at a San Luis park Monday morning has been captured – more than 200 miles away.
Jonathan Perryman was apprehended at a hotel in south Phoenix at approximately 6:58 a.m. Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ACDRR) Fugitive Apprehension Unit.
“This was a collaborative effort between the U.S. Marshals Service and ADCRR Fugitive Apprehension Unit,” said Ryan Thornell, ADCRR Director. “I am grateful to the state and local law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection for their assistance in the search.”
Perryman will now be housed in a high custody unit at an ADCRR facility.
He walked away from a work crew at approximately 9:20 a.m. Monday morning while at Joe Orduno Park, 965 Park Ave. in San Luis. A trustee prisoner, he was part of a work crew with two fellow inmates who did cleaning in San Luis as part of a community service program the city had.
He was last seen walking into a restroom to wash paint off his hands by a work crew checker and a City of San Luis civilian supervisor.
“Today, through the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners, including the San Luis Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ADCRR, the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Task Force apprehended a dangerous fugitive of justice, which is indicative of our relentless commitment to public safety and solid law enforcement partnerships,” said District of Arizona Acting United States Marshal Van Bayless.
Perryman will now await administrative disciplinary charges and will also be charged with criminal escape via the judicial system.
According to the ADCRR website, Perryman was classified as a minimum risk at the ASPC-Yuma’s La Paz Unit, with a projected eligible release date of June 3, 2026. He was serving a sentence out of Maricopa County for misconduct involving weapons.