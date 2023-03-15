The inmate from the Arizona State Prison Complex-Yuma who escaped from work detail at a San Luis park Monday morning has been captured – more than 200 miles away.

Jonathan Perryman was apprehended at a hotel in south Phoenix at approximately 6:58 a.m. Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ACDRR) Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

