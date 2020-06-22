Brandon Stroup, longtime director of the choir program at Cibola High School, founder of the Deseret Chamber Choir and conductor of the Messiah, is moving on but he leaves behind memories of many special moments he helped create in the community.
For family reasons, Stroup has resigned his position with Cibola to move to Gainesville, Florida. There he will teach choir to grades 6-12 at P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School, a K-12 school attached to the University of Florida.
The leaving is bittersweet, he acknowledged. “Yuma is a wonderful community. I have met the most amazing friends who then became family here. And Cibola has been an incredible place to work, especially with Ericka Nelson alongside me.”
He leaves satisfied, though, to know he has made an impact on the community through the special musical moments he helped create.
As a highlight of last year’s holiday season, nearly 300 voices in the Cibola High School choral program filled the auditorium with the beautiful music of Christmas from the light-hearted “Mele Kalikimaka” to the soaring “O Holy Night.” It was a performance met with applause, standing ovations and perhaps a few tears from sold-out audiences four nights in a row.
As it turned out, that was to be the choir’s final concert for the school year – and the grand finale of director Brandon Stroup’s tenure at the school. Just a few weeks before the choir was scheduled to present its spring concert, all school special events were canceled because of the Covid-19 crisis. The concert’s theme was to have been about love in all its manifestations from heartbreak to joy.
“The students were devastated they were unable to perform it,” said Stroup, reflecting on that disappointment. “But we had some really great moments during rehearsal I think the kids will always remember.”
He’s proud of how the school’s choral program has grown over the 10 years total he was the director, from about 70 students to more than 250 today. “When I started at Cibola in 2008, I never could have imagined what was in store for the choir program, but throughout the years my students have changed not only my life for good, but the world. These students have performed time after time and have not only sung beautifully, but with passion, heart and connection. Those in this program had a family away from home, and for many, a much-needed safe space.”
Asked what he is most proud of during his tenure in Yuma, he recalled how when he would take his students on a trip, “everywhere we went people would ask where we were from because the students were so kind. I was so proud of the way they represented Yuma in our travels.”
But Stroup’s impact on the community went beyond education. As a special gift to the community, Stroup, in collaboration with Yuma Orchestra conductor Janet Jones, directed the 150-voice Yuma Ecumenical Choir and the Yuma Civic Orchestra to bring Handel’s Messiah to the Yuma stage for four of the five Christmas seasons it was presented.
“People still reach out to me about it even though it has been several years,” Stroup said.
He had to give that up, he explained, when he formed the Deseret Chamber Choir in 2016. He formed the choir to meet the requirements for his master’s in music conducting degree from Messiah College. But he also wanted to provide a high caliber of choral music to the Southwest corner of Arizona.
“The music this group presented our community also offered some of the most musically moving moments in my life,” he said. “Thank you to those who have been part of this group; it was an honor to conduct you.”
Not to mention, it was gratifying that the group was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February as part of a patriotic concert. The 18 Yuma participants, among them some of Stroup’s students, were part of a 250-voice choir that performed under the direction of Mack Wilberg, conductor of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir). And they received not one, but two standing ovations.
Stroup also has served as the guest conductor for the Yuma County Elementary Honor Choir, the Yuma County Middle School Honor Choir and the Adams County All-County High School Honor Choir.
A graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Capital University in Ohio, Stroup was introduced to Arizona when he worked at a church youth camp in Phoenix. Over the next two years working at the camp, he fell in love with Arizona and the people here, among them Pastors Ray and June Stillings from Somerton, who took him under their wing. That’s how he came to teach at Tierra del Sol Elementary School in Somerton, where he was named teacher of the year in 2008. The next year he accepted a position with Cibola High School, where he taught for five years and was named the school’s teacher of the year for 2010 and 2013.
Stroup left Yuma for two years while earning his master’s degree of music in choral conducting from Messiah College. He also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University. In addition, he is pursuing a doctorate in music education through the Liberty University of Music, but plans to transfer into the PhD program for music education at the University of Florida.
He returned to Cibola for another five years upon hearing the choral directorship position was again open and he realized how much he missed Yuma.
In addition to his teacher of the year honors, he was nominated for the Yuma Arts Council Helios Award in 2013, the Grammy Foundation Music Educator Award in 2011 and 2016 and the Yale Distinguished Music Educator Award in 2013. Most recently, he was presented the Tribute to the Muses Award in 2016 by the Yuma Arts Council in recognition of the contributions he has made to the arts in the community.
As for his decision to leave Yuma this year, he said it “was both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever made. But I am completely at peace and excited about the move.”
Stroup explained that his father has gone through congestive heart failure. As his parents are making plans to move to Florida, “I decided it best to be close to them.” While his father is doing well, Stroup said, “Life is simply too short, and I’m at the age that I want to be down the road from my mom and dad.”
He concluded: “I’m quite confident in saying there isn’t a better, more loving community in the world. You have been nothing but supportive of me since I moved to Yuma. I had no idea what my life would look like here, but you have been with me each step of the way, and I am eternally grateful.”