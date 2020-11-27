The Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club of Yuma will hold a ‘Ride’ fundraiser this weekend to benefit the local chapter of Wreaths Across America.
Chairperson Winnie Moir of the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club said all of the proceeds will go toward purchasing live wreaths that will be placed on the graves of veterans buried at Yuma’s Desert Lawn Memorial Park, and at Sunset Vista Cemetery in the Foothills during remembrance on Dec. 19.
The “Ride” is being held on Saturday at Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson, located at 2550 Gila Ridge Road. Sign-up will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the entrance fee is a $10 donation to Wreaths Across America.
“Anyone who wants to participate can,” Moir said. “All types of vehicles are allowed.”
There are 2,834 fallen service members buried at the two cemeteries and each year the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club has been able to increase the number of wreaths purchased, receiving $18,389 in 2019, which was enough to buy and place 1,944 wreaths.
For every two wreaths purchased, Wreaths Across America gives the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club three for free.
The program is in its fourth year, and Moir hopes this is the year that they will finally be able to honor every fallen service member with a wreath at their grave. “Our goal has always been to place a wreath at every grave and with the help of the community we will,” Moir said.
The event will end at Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge, 2852 E. 16th St., where there will be a raffle with tickets sold for $10. The big prizes are a 43-inch TV donated by Aaron’s Furniture and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Moir said a person does not have to participate in the “Ride” to purchase raffle tickets There will also be prizes for the Highest Card and the Lowest Card.
There will also be other raffles at the Sage and Sand Lounge upon completion of the “Ride” with prizes donated by other local businesses. You must be present to win, however, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Donations can also be made anytime before Nov. 30, which is the cutoff date, by mailing a check in the amount of $15 to 1892 W. Camino Pradera, Yuma, AZ 85364.
You can also make a donation by going to the website www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/az0079, which has been set up specifically for the Rio Colorado Republican Women’s Club events in Yuma.