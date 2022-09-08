The Yuma Fire Department is planning and participating in a series of tributes in honor of the those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
At Yuma Fire Station #2, 3284 S. Avenue A, 343 flags are placed on the lawn along Avenue A. Each flag signifies one of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives in the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center while attempting to rescue those injured and trapped inside. YFD began this tradition on the first anniversary of the attacks.
On the 10th anniversary, YFD added 72 additional flags, in memory of the 72 law enforcement personnel who also gave their lives in service to others that day.
This year, the flags will go on display today and will remain until Sept. 12, illuminated each night.
On the morning of Sept. 11, the United Yuma Fire Fighters Association will hold the 5th annual Memorial Stair Climb, from 5:30-7 a.m. at 350 W. 16th St. Local first responders and military personnel will climb the building’s staircases to symbolize the flights of stairs climbed by the first responders in the Twin Towers on Sept. 11.
Then, at 9 a.m. Sept. 11, there will be a special ceremony at the Sept. 11th Memorial, located at E.F. Sanguinetti Fire Station #1, 353 S. 3rd Ave. The memorial incorporates a 24”, 160-pound section of I-beam recovered from one of the Twin Towers. The memorial was built by local construction workers and YFD personnel to honor those whose lives were lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a field near Shanksville, Pa.
There will be limited seating and light refreshments at the ceremony.