The Yuma Fire Department is planning and participating in a series of tributes in honor of the those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

At Yuma Fire Station #2, 3284 S. Avenue A, 343 flags are placed on the lawn along Avenue A. Each flag signifies one of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives in the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center while attempting to rescue those injured and trapped inside. YFD began this tradition on the first anniversary of the attacks.

