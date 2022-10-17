“... squirrels, nuts and kickin’ butts …oh, and justice.” That’s what Squirrel Girl is most passionate about, but there’s more to her than meets the eye as audiences will discover in Arizona Western College’s theater production of “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play” Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23, at the AWC Theatre.

Written by renowned playwright Karen Zacarías, the play tells the story of Marvel comic book character Doreen Green, who secretly possesses the powers of a squirrel and the powers of a girl. She starts university with the goal of making new friends and keeping her identity a secret but when the day needs to be saved, she’ll have to decide how much she can really open up.

