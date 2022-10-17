“... squirrels, nuts and kickin’ butts …oh, and justice.” That’s what Squirrel Girl is most passionate about, but there’s more to her than meets the eye as audiences will discover in Arizona Western College’s theater production of “Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play” Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23, at the AWC Theatre.
Written by renowned playwright Karen Zacarías, the play tells the story of Marvel comic book character Doreen Green, who secretly possesses the powers of a squirrel and the powers of a girl. She starts university with the goal of making new friends and keeping her identity a secret but when the day needs to be saved, she’ll have to decide how much she can really open up.
The production will be performed at 7 p.m. each night from Thursday through Saturday with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Another matinee exclusive for youth from various schools will take place on Friday, and the cast is particularly excited to be putting on a family-friendly play.
“I’m excited to see their reaction,” said Jacob Natseway, who plays Dr. Doom. “It’s gonna be a classic superhero story for them with some nuggets of wisdom sprinkled in. Kids get pretty excited if there’s a classic hero-versus-villain story.”
Natseway expressed that he hopes young audiences will come away with the idea that it’s OK to reach out for help and maintain close friendships.
“When she starts to make new friends, they open up to her pretty easily,” he said. “And because she’s worried about what they’ll think about Dr. Doom, about her being a superhero, she kind of gets intimidated and tries to keep all that in. But I think as you’re going through school, especially if you can find a good group of friends to be social with and share each other’s anxieties and struggles and challenges, then you can overcome them together.”
The cast of 15 includes students, alumni, professors and even community members. Luz Rios may work in insurance by day, but for the past month she’s been practicing her debut theatre role as Professor Brightmind. Although she was a bit nervous to burst out of her bubble, she shared that she relates to the play’s themes on getting out there and being authentic.
“She’s afraid to show her true colors,” Rios said. “She’s afraid that people are not gonna like her or that she’s gonna cause harm to people if they find out who she is. And she’s in the middle of two worlds where she’s like, ‘What am I going to do? What do I say? How do I make it work?’ I think we all go through that … And so I really like this play, especially for college students, because it really just says, ‘Hey, be you, you’re going to find people who love and support you and will root for you, but you have to be you first. You can’t be fake, you can’t be something that you’re not.’”
Whether they play villains or companions, the cast members also expressed admiration for the titular character, who they describe as a computer-science major who talks to squirrels, has special squirrel senses and has a tail she likes to hide.
“Squirrel Girl is a very cool superhero but many people don’t know about her just because she’s really only in the comics,” said Becca Gill, who plays Little Tomás and a squirrel. “But I’m just saying, she’s technically better than Iron Man because she defeated Thanos on her own.”
AWC Theatre Professor Ann Wilkinson, who’s directing the play, commented that the play has been an interesting experience since she’s never been involved in Marvel Comics before and hasn’t done a children’s show in a long time. Despite some technical difficulties, the actors’ enthusiasm has made the work fun and she looks forward to audiences experiencing their enthusiasm firsthand.
“One of the things that [Zacarías] did was, she decided the squirrels were like a Greek chorus,” Wilkinson said. “So that’s another thing – I haven’t directed a Greek play either. Finding ways to make this come alive has been really kind of fun for me. What’s been so cool is (the whole company have) each been able to step forward and do something; help with the choreography or help with the music and so I think it’s truly a company-owned piece.”
Some members of the company are currently in high school or fresh out of it, like Bendy Oliver and George Richards who play M.O.D.O.C. and Tomás Lara Perez. Both have experience playing in high school productions, but Squirrel Girl’s been a new opportunity for them.
For Oliver, humanizing his character has been essential since he plays a giant floating head with little arms but he’s found a balance as a diva who demands the spotlight. And although Richards’ character is a jock, he’s learned to fill his role as a love interest who flusters Squirrel Girl.
Other members are quite new to theatre, but they’ve been enjoying the chance to do something different. Stephanie Lopez, who plays an angry chipmunk, shared that “you can be crazy like all the time.”
Each member is also excited for audiences to see many things about the play. Faith Braithwaite, who plays a squirrel, looks forward to people seeing the little touches in the play that make it feel like a comic book.
“I think I’m most excited for the fight scene,” said Angel “AJ” Lander, who plays Tippy-Toe. “I’m not just biased because I’m in it, but you get to see this tiny little squirrel like absolutely kick a grown man’s butt! Come see Squirrel Girl!”
In a nutshell, Braithwaite described the play’s message as saying, “I think everyone can be a superhero in their own way.”
“There’s a lot of squirrels, I’ll tell you that,” added Chloe Michelle, who plays Little Nancy and is in the squirrel chorus. “I think it’s a very goofy, family-friendly, fun show. And I think it’s just so worth seeing because I work with such an amazing cast. Everybody’s so talented and just so fun to work with … I think kids will love it. If you’re not a kid, I think you would still love it if you’re a fan of Marvel. So ‘Squirrel Girl,’ October 20th through 23rd: Be there or be square!”
Michelle also gave a shoutout for the productions stage manager Cassie and assistant stage manager Oliver.
To support everyone involved and watch the show, community members can show up at any of the 7 p.m. showtimes on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22 or 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the AWC Theatre, located at the Yuma Campus near the Student Success Center and the Engineering Building on 2020 S Ave 8E.