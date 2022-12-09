Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the former YRMC employee accused of sexually assaulting four patients was continued while both sides continue working to find common ground for a plea agreement.
Jose Arias has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, all of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, Arias’ Phoenix attorney, Kristopher Califano, who appeared at the hearing telephonically, said that a recently held settlement conference was “meaningful.”
He added that it may lead to a new plea deal being offered to his client and asked for more time to continue discussions with the prosecution.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Califano’s request, scheduling his client’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 12.
A settlement conference is a confidential meeting between all parties involved in the case, and nothing discussed in it can be used as evidence if the case goes to trial.
Yuma police arrested Arias last year after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.