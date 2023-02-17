A change-of-plea hearing was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the former YRMC nurse accused of sexually assaulting four patients.

In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano, who appeared at the hearing telephonically, said a settlement conference that was recently held in his client’s case has led to a new plea agreement being reached.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you