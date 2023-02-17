A change-of-plea hearing was set Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for the former YRMC nurse accused of sexually assaulting four patients.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano, who appeared at the hearing telephonically, said a settlement conference that was recently held in his client’s case has led to a new plea agreement being reached.
Califano, who represents Jose Arias, said he has discussed the plea offer with his client and he is willing to accept it.
Arias has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, all of which are felonies. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
When asked about the plea offer, a prosecutor said it stipulated to an 11-1/2-year prison sentence and Arias would have to register as sex offender for the rest of his life. No other details were mentioned.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Arias’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on March 23. Sentencing is to follow immediately afterwards.
Yuma police arrested Arias two years ago after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.