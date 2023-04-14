A nurse who used to work at Yuma Regional Medical Center has been sentenced to a combined 11-1/2 years in prison for sexually abusing several of his patients.
Yuma police arrested Jose Arias two years ago after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.
A criminal complaint returned in Yuma Justice Court following his arrest charged him with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, all of which are felonies.
In March he pleaded guilty to five charges of sexual abuse in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
On Thursday he was sentenced by Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson to 2-1/2 years on four of the charges and 1-1/2 on the fifth.
In addition to ordering that the sentences be served consecutively, Nelson gave Arias credit for 587 days he has already served.
Under the terms of his plea agreement Arias must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
In return for his guilty pleas, the remaining five other felony charges against him were dismissed.
He was represented by Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano.