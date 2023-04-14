A nurse who used to work at Yuma Regional Medical Center has been sentenced to a combined 11-1/2 years in prison for sexually abusing several of his patients.

Yuma police arrested Jose Arias two years ago after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.

0
0
2
1
1

Tags

Recommended for you