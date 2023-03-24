The former Yuma Regional Medical Center nurse accused of sexually assaulting four patients settled his case Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court.
Jose Arias agreed to take a plea deal, pleading guilty to five charges of sexual abuse in which he will be sentenced to 11.5 years in prison.
“The court finds the defendant has made the decision knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily,” Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson said in accepting the plea offer.
Arias will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
In return for Arias’ guilty pleas, five other felony charges against him were dismissed.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on April 13.
Arias’ Phoenix-based attorney, Kristopher Califano, had asked to proceed directly to sentencing but Nelson denied the request, saying he was not prepared to do so and that the victims had not been notified.
Yuma police arrested Arias two years ago after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.