The newly opened Exceptional Community Hospital in Yuma started accepting patients Monday morning. The 20,000-square-foot hospital was built at 2648 S. Araby Road, close to Interstate 8, heading toward 24th Street.

The $20-million facility, built by Texas parent company Exceptional Healthcare, has eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds on the hospital side for acute admissions and overnight observation of patients.

