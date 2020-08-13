Four AV-B Harriers from squadron VMA-311 and ground units from Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 1, both of which are based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, took part in a simulated mission last month to take over an airbase and secure it as a supply route during the conclusion of Exercise Summer Fury 20.
Conducted by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (3rd MAW), Exercise Summer Fury 20, was a massive three-week long training exercise, designed to ensure Marines and sailors are ready if they need to move hundreds of troops and supplies fast.
About 1,300 troops from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Camp Pendleton and MCAS Yuma, were also involved and got some much needed practice working together in a large-scale operation similar to what they would do if deployed overseas.
The exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO), and culminated with an long-range air strike against an integrated long-range strike against simulated threats.
“During Summer Fury, 3rd MAW squadrons and aviation ground support units demonstrated how to effectively combine all the elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by applying our internal training to external execution,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, 3rd MAW Commanding General. “My priority for Summer Fury was to garner our aviation and support capabilities in order to prepare to penetrate, exploit, and, ultimately, destroy our adversaries, and that is what 3rd MAW accomplished during this exercise.”
On July 30, Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 372, and MCAS Yuma’s MAC-1 were positioned at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore and Naval Air Facility (NAF) China Lake in order to establish forward arming and refueling points (FARP)
FARPs provide fuel and ordnance necessary for helicopter, tiltrotor, and fixed-wing aircraft within 3rd MAW, which allows Marines to rapidly maneuver in order to gain control of key terrain.
Daily operational requirements were fulfilled by MV-22B Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadrons (VMM) 161, and VMM-165, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, providing more than 150,000 pounds of aviation fuel to the FARPs, effectively demonstrating their ground refueling capabilities.
The airstrike took place on July 31 and involved fifth generation joint strike fighters, the F-35 Lightning II, more specifically four F-35Cs (VMFA-314) and four F-35Bs (VMFA-122), launching from MCAS Miramar to NAS Lemoore.
The C variant of the F-35 is used by the U.S. Navy while the B variant, which can take off and land vertically, is used by the Marine Corps.
VMFA-232 and VMA-311 followed suit with four F/A-18 Hornets and four AV-B Harrier IIs, respectively, departing MCAS Yuma en route to NAF China Lake.
VMGR-352 also launched three KC-130J Super Hercules from MCAS Miramar in support of the long-range strike, while Omega Air Refueling Services provided 3rd MAW with two KC-707 Tankers.
With approximately 250,000 pounds of available fuel, all 16 F-35s, F/A Hornets and AV-8B Harriers were able to conduct aerial refueling during the training mission.
After refueling, the fighter jets traveled west within the training airspace, successfully conducting the long-range strike against simulated, enemy surface and airborne targets.
“With both airborne and surface threats simulating a high threat combat environment, the long-range strike provided 3rd MAW Marines and sailors a rare opportunity to bring the full force of a Marine Air Wing integrated with EABO to bear,” said Maj. Robert Ahern, VMFA-314 Quality Assurance Officer. “Simulating an over-the-horizon strike scenario, the integration of EABO was a unique and valuable training experience for 3rd MAW.”
In his 2019 planning guidance, Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, outlined force redesign as his primary focus area for the future of the Marine Corps.
Force redesign, according to Gen, Berger is essentially preparing Marines and sailors to team up better for military conflicts in the years to come.
“Adversary advances in long-range precision fires make closer naval integration imperative,” said Berger. “The focal point of the future integrated naval force will shift from traditional power projection to meet the new challenges associated with maintaining persistent naval forward presence to enable sea control and denial operations.”
The 3rd MAW is the largest aviation unit in the U.S. Marine Corps and provides combat aircraft for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.
