Expanded hours available at vaccine clinic for working folks

Yuma Regional Medical Center wants to remind folks who work during the day that the state-supported COVID-19 vaccine clinic has expanded hours to make it more convenient for them.
The vaccine clinic at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, has early morning and evening appointments. The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
“We hope that extending our clinic hours makes the vaccine even more accessible for anyone working during the day or for parents who would need to bring their children, if the appointment is after school hours,” said Kristina McNair, YRMC director of project management.
The expanded hours are also convenient for parents who need to escort teens 16 or 17 who need a guardian with them to receive their vaccination. Anybody 16 and older is eligible for a vaccine at the Civic Center. All shots are free.
YRMC recently kicked off its “30,000 Doses in 30 Days” campaign to encourage Yuma County residents to get the COVID-19 shot. Hospital officials noted that providing 30,000 vaccinations in 30 days will greatly increase the community’s progress toward reaching herd immunity and keeping family and friends safe.
Along with several community partners, YRMC’s “ambitious, life-saving” campaign is running April 23 to May 23 – and rolling out some great prizes as well. Every person who receives their vaccine at the Civic Center between April 26 and May 25 is eligible to win prizes donated by the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center COVID Relief Fund.
Prizes include daily $30 gift cards. YRMC is also giving away a Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler ($249 value); a Traeger Pro Series 34 Pellet Grill ($599 value); an Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB (2020 model) with WiFi ($569 value); and a Samsung 70-inch Ultra HD Smart TV ($697 value).
“Today, we have 1,000 patients scheduled. With those numbers continuing, we are confident that we are going to reach our goal of 30,000 doses in 30 days. We hope everyone comes to the Civic Center and gets their vaccine,” McNair said.
NO SHOWS, WALK-INS AND TEENS
Between 800 to 1,000 vaccinations a day are being scheduled per day, however, about 10% are no-shows each day. What’s good is that walk-ins are around 10% too, so it balances out.
“If someone is unable to keep their appointment, we really encourage them to log on or call, to cancel or to reschedule their vaccination for a time that is more convenient for them,” McNair said.
Gov. Doug Ducey has asked that all state pods offer walk-in availability throughout the day “to remove any possible barriers for people.” The Yuma clinic has accepted walk-in appointments since it became a state-supported pod clinic on March 29. Not all state-supported pods had offered walk-in availability like Yuma has.
“We ask that our walk-in patients arrive before 7:30 p.m., to make sure that we will have enough vaccine prepared, in order to accommodate them,” McNair said.
“If you have challenges using technology or don’t want to schedule using the phone for some reason, you can always walk in and we will help,” she added.
Scheduling an appointment still has the benefit of giving people a more exact time. This is still the best option for anyone on a schedule, with time constraints.
Two options are available for making an appointment: visit www.podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.
The number of people showing up for their second shots is fairly high at this point. McNair credits this to the fact that being a state-supported pod guarantees a supply of Pfizer vaccine.
Plus YRMC is now able to schedule that second shot with the patient while they are at the Civic Center, so staff can hopefully find the perfect and guaranteed day and time for them right there and then.
While the clinic is seeing a downward trend in the number of people from the original, primary demographics, such as senior citizens, it’s seeing an increase in younger people (16 and older).
“Every day, we are seeing teens coming in with their parents. We’re also seeing more working adults coming into the clinic. It’s particularly exciting to see the young people, now that anyone can be vaccinated who is age 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine,” McNair said.
In an effort to draw in more teens, the vaccine site will hold Teen Night at the Civic Center from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 7. There will be raffle prizes, music and more. Teens can just walk in; no appointment is needed.
Teens must be 16 years or older and accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photo ID is required, with school ID accepted.
A pediatrician will be on site for parents’ questions. Family members may also receive their vaccine.