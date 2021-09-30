The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for intermittent closures and delays on U.S. Highway 95 that will take place on Saturday.
The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground is scheduled to conduct military testing that will require road closures in 30-minute intervals to ensure public safety.
The closures are scheduled to take place in both directions during the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. between Aberdeen Road (milepost 48) and milepost 50.5.
Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through the closures.
Drivers are also being asked to use caution around public safety personnel and equipment and to obey posted speed limits and traffic control devices.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project information Line at (855)-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
