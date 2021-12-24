At the suggestion of Mayor Doug Nicholls, the Yuma City Council agreed to add more space for pedestrians walking around businesses who have extended their premises to outdoor areas.
The council had previously introduced an ordinance for a customizable form lease agreement for the extension of premises in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District. The proposed ordinance was up for adoption at the Dec. 15 meeting.
However, the council agreed to reintroduce the ordinance to incorporate the mayor’s suggestion. The proposed ordinance now includes a section that calls for pedestrian passages to be at least 5 feet.
Yuma first gave businesses the ability to extend their premises onto sidewalks and parking lots during the first year of the pandemic. As part of the mayor’s emergency proclamation in September 2020, the city allowed the temporary expansion onto property owned or controlled by the city.
Since businesses have expressed an interest in keeping the practice going, city staff came up with a lease agreement that transfers responsibility for maintaining these areas to the businesses.
Nicholls noted that his concern for the longer term is providing more space for people walking up and down the sidewalks. When the city first started allowing extended premises, it required 3.5 feet, but the mayor pointed out that walking in single file erodes the character of Main Street.
However, he added, he didn’t want to dramatically reduce the space either, just provide enough space for groups of pedestrians to walk together.
Councilman Gary Knight said that he was under the impression that each lease would be applied individually and space requirements could be customized for each business, but he agreed that pedestrians needed more room.
Nicholls replied that he would rather make clear the expectation that the city will be more than meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act by adding it to the lease agreement.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked how this would impact Main Street events, when more people congregate and vendors park along the side streets. The mayor explained that streets are usually shut down for downtown events and pedestrians walk on the street, not the sidewalk.
The council voted 7-0 to reintroduce the ordinance with the change. The ordinance will now be up for adoption at the next regular meeting.
Several businesses in the downtown area have used the opportunity to expand their businesses into the outdoor areas in front of their establishments, resulting in increased capacity for the businesses and the opportunity for the public to enjoy outdoor shopping and dining.
The city currently owns and maintains the pavement and sidewalk areas that front each business establishment on Main Street. A staff report notes that due to retrofit projects on the historic streets, the pavement area adjacent to businesses is often much greater than would be needed in modern construction. As such, the city spends a significant amount maintaining these areas.
Each business in the Mall Maintenance and Parking District is taxed for the maintenance of the common areas and landscaping. The assessments only yield about 50% of the costs expended to maintain the common areas and do not provide funds for future projects, the report says.
If the ordinance is adopted, the city will be able to lease these areas to the businesses, and in doing so, transfer responsibility for maintaining the areas to these businesses.
Lessees are not charged with paying rent. This lease is for a term of 60 months, or five years, and can be extended for an additional five 60-month terms.
Companies can expand into the areas in front of their businesses as well as into parking lots and the public rights-of-way immediately adjacent to their existing businesses.
“The result is a win for business and a win for the public at large while endeavoring to obtain one of City Council’s strategic outcomes for historic downtown Yuma,” the staff report states.
With evidence indicating that people are safer outdoors, city staff previously noted that the extended premises policy might provide both businesses and patrons additional confidence that it is safe to shop and dine while maintaining an effective social distance.
Although restaurants stand to benefit from extending their premises, the policy also applies to other businesses, such as gyms or health clubs, dance studios or other retail operations.
Applicants need to install a barrier to keep customers separated from vehicle traffic, such as a concrete jersey barrier that would catch a driver’s attention if they happen to veer too close to that space.
If a business wishes to extend to public right-of-way or street parking, the applicant must submit written confirmation that the business has adequate insurance for the extended premises.
The application process requires a premises verification inspection by a city inspector.
However, businesses can’t sell or serve alcohol outside of their business, unless already permitted by their liquor license. Businesses wanting to serve alcohol within the extended premises must apply to obtain permission with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
Last year Gov. Doug Ducey made it easier for restaurants to expand outdoors when he issued an executive order easing red tape on outdoor dining. The order provided temporary extensions after approval from the local governing body.
Even with the extended premises, the city still asks businesses to meet health guidelines, such as social distancing and the use of masks.
For more information on the application for extension of premises, contact the city through YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.