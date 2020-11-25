The Yuma Police Department will be cracking down on drunk driving over the Thanksgiving holiday, so motorists can expect to see more officers out on the streets.
The impaired driving detail will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and run through Sunday, Nov. 29, with additional officers roving the city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
These officers are in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers who are on duty those days.
Money to pay these officers was obtained through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,
While the focus of the detail will be getting impaired drivers off the streets, officers will also be enforcing traffic laws and raising public awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
Impaired driving is one of America’s most often committed and deadliest crimes.