The U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighter jet that crashed in Imperial County on Tuesday after a mid-air collision with a Marine KC-130J refueling tanker belongs to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron – 121 (VMFA -121).The KC-130J belongs to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352 (VMGR-352), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.
Known as the Green Knights, (VMFA-121) is based at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and is part of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.
Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale said the F-35B and the KC-130J were both taking part in Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21, which is being held at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
WTI is a seven-week training event conducted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), which emphasizes operational integration of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Pacific time after the F-35B clipped the wing of the KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling operation.
The pilot of the F-35B, which crashed near the Salton Sea, was able to eject safely.
The KC-130 was able to carry out a safe emergency landing in a field in the vicinity of the airport in Thermal Calif. All eight crew members were reported safe.
All personnel involved have been medically evaluated and returned to their units.
According to Capt. Plymale, a thorough command investigation is being conducted to identify the causes, learn from them, and take action to reduce the chances of future mishaps.
