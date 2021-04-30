By JAMES GILBERT
Ten F-35Bs from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA)-211 are currently in the United Kingdom to conduct final training for a first of its kind aircraft carrier deployment aboard Her Majesty’s Ship (HMS) Queen Elizabeth, as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21.
While attached to the carrier strike group, VMFA-211, which is based out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and known as the Wake Island Avengers, will join with the United Kingdom’s Squadron 617 – The Dambusters – to form the largest 5th-generation carrier air wing in the world.
“Moving the Marines, aircraft and equipment to the United Kingdom required coordinated planning, complex logistical effort, diligent maintenance and seamless execution,” said Lt. Col. Andrew D’Ambrogi, the commanding officer of VMFA-211. “Now that we have arrived in the United Kingdom we are reintegrating with our UK counterparts and focused on providing both the commodore of CSG-21 and U.S. combatant commanders with ready, combat-capable 5th generation aircraft.”
The deployment is in preparation for CSG-21’s worldwide deployment later this year, marking the first full operational deployment of a U.S. F-35B squadron aboard a British aircraft carrier.
This combined deployment also marks another milestone in the United State’s special relationship with the United Kingdom and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s employment of the Marine Corps’ most advanced aircraft anywhere in the world.
“3d MAW continues to be actively engaged in operations around the world. We have trained extremely hard and are looking forward to partnering with our British allies aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth. She is a beautiful ship and represents a great capability,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, 3d MAW commanding general. “This deployment will demonstrate the superior lethality that highly trained Marine crews and our fifth generation aircraft bring to the U.S. and UK team.”
In preparation for the deployment VMFA-211 trained extensively in all aspects of aircraft carrier operation. The squadron had also previously completed a qualification and training deployment last fall as part of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s air wing in the UK.
VMFA-211 completed a transatlantic flight before embarking on the deployment, landing at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, England on April 26.
3d MAW, headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.
