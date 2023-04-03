Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.