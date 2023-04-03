The Southwest Fair Housing Council, in collaboration with the City of Yuma, Western Arizona Council of Governments and other partners, will hold free virtual sessions on fair housing in English and Spanish on Tuesday, April 4.
The English session, entitled “2023 Fair Housing and Me: Understanding Your Fair Housing Rights”, will be held 9-11 a.m., and the Spanish session will take place 1-3 p.m.
The sessions will provide tenants, housing providers and advocates with a working background in the requirements of the Fair Housing Act. It will also benefit those new to the housing industry as well as experienced housing professionals wishing to refresh and/or increase their understanding of housing laws.
This presentation will cover all basic information about fair housing, including state and federal fair housing laws, and offer a forum to answer housing questions. At the end of the course, participants will get a certificate of attendance.
To arrange accommodations for a disability or to request materials in an alternate format, send an email to Training@swfhc.org or call 520-798-1568 or 602-218-6491 (TTY friendly).