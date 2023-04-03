The Southwest Fair Housing Council, in collaboration with the City of Yuma, Western Arizona Council of Governments and other partners, will hold free virtual sessions on fair housing in English and Spanish on Tuesday, April 4.

The English session, entitled “2023 Fair Housing and Me: Understanding Your Fair Housing Rights”, will be held 9-11 a.m., and the Spanish session will take place 1-3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you