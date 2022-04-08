Fair Housing Virtual Symposium set for April 28

Yuma has joined the Western Arizona Council of Governments, Yuma County and other partners in offering the second Fair Housing Virtual Symposium.
The free event, which coincides with the annual Fair Housing Month, will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 28 in English, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 12 in Spanish.
The symposium provides an opportunity to learn about housing resources and fair housing rights from a number of experienced, informed organizations. It’s designed to provide tools and resources to tenants, landlords, housing providers, social service agencies, real estate agents, case managers and the general public at large.
The focus this year will be on renting, accommodations and modifications for people with disabilities, and renting challenges faced by those returning to society, such as following incarceration.
Both of the two sessions will provide a review of current fair housing laws, legally protected classes, COVID-19 issues in housing, and practical examples of what could constitute housing discrimination.
“This is a free community event that serves all Yuma County residents who have encountered or may encounter housing discrimination,” said Ana Valenzuela, a neighborhood services specialist. “Tenants, property owners and housing providers could gain knowledge and learn about available resources in the community.”
The program will begin with an introduction and reading of proclamations by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and Tony Reyes, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors. That will be followed by “Fair Housing 101 & Disabilities.”
After a break that includes some prize awards, the next session will be “Rentals and Criminal Backgrounds.” The event then concludes with a question-and-answer session and additional door prize giveaways.
Register for the virtual symposium online at https://wacog.swoogo.com/fairhousing. Join either the English or Spanish event on Facebook Live at www.wacog.az/live.
For more information and special accommodations, email housingcounseling@wacog.com or call 1-866-559-2264.
On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and family status.
The second annual Fair Housing Virtual Symposium is co-sponsored by the City of Yuma, Yuma County, Western Arizona Council of Governments, Housing Authority City of Yuma, Southwest Fair Housing Council, Comite De Bien Estar, Yuma Association of Realtors and Arizona@Work.