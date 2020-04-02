In lieu of its traditional auction, which was canceled this year over COVID-19 concerns, the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee (JLC) is accepting donations to support the would-be exhibitors in this year’s fair.
By visiting yumafair.com, donors will find a box that reads “Click here for JLC Donors and Buyers,” which leads to an online entry portal. There, step-by-step instructions will guide individuals through the process.
While barn sale transactions closed April 1, donations and add-ons will continue to be accepted for the next week or so, according to committee member Jeff Ruby.
“Once all the donations are in, we’ll be able to divvy out those funds to all the kids within their certain animal species,” Ruby said. “All the money is going to the kids. JLC doesn’t need it, this is all for them. This is a trying time, as we know, and there’s quite a few people out of work…so we’re trying to nicely solicit helping these kids out but not hurting their own budgets.”
Buyers of consignment animals, which were sold at a flat rate based on their species, have the opportunity to receive a tax benefit from their purchases.
“Due to the fair being canceled and us ultimately making this decision to go with a flat consignment fee, the buyers are able to get a hundred percent back on the tax portion if they want to claim that,” Ruby said. “We’re not trying to benefit in any of this, we’re just trying to orchestrate in getting their animals purchased and/or donations so that we can get them out to the kids.”
For additional updates, follow the JLC’s Facebook page, Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee.