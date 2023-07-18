The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized the disbursement of an additional $234,300 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for the temporary relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds, bringing the total disbursement to $4.9 million for the project.

Portions of the fairgrounds, including the midway and commercial exhibits building, are located within the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Yuma accident potential zone. In an effort to preserve and enhance MCAS’s operational capabilities, officials have noted the need to relocate the fairgrounds facilities from underneath the accident zone.

