The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized the disbursement of an additional $234,300 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for the temporary relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds, bringing the total disbursement to $4.9 million for the project.
Portions of the fairgrounds, including the midway and commercial exhibits building, are located within the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Yuma accident potential zone. In an effort to preserve and enhance MCAS’s operational capabilities, officials have noted the need to relocate the fairgrounds facilities from underneath the accident zone.
The fairgrounds relocation has long been a priority for Yuma County, MCAS, Yuma County Fair Inc., the nonprofit that runs the fairgrounds, and the City of Yuma. In February 2022, the county received a $5 million grant from AZDEMA to begin the relocation process.
In May, the supervisors authorized the disbursement of $4.7 million in the state grant funding to the Yuma County Fair for the relocation project. However, after reviewing the current project accounting, staff recently found an additional $234,300 available for disbursement.
Deputy County Administrator Joshua Scott clarified that this project involves only the temporary relocation of the fairgrounds, as a permanent move would take much longer and much more money.
“This project is not moving location for the fair. This project moves the commercial building and the midway and some other improvements out of the accident potential zone for the Marine Corps Air Station. So, same site, just getting some of these improvements and buildings relocated out of the way,” Scott said.
“They'll be out of the way from the jets that are flying or landing on the base,” Chairman Martin Porchas noted.
“Correct, just moving most of that to the west, kind of behind the hill there,” Scott added.
Current construction costs for the temporary relocation are estimated at $7.4 million. The Yuma County Fair committed up to $700,000 of its own funds, with the county pledging to make up the $2 million shortfall with a blend of American Rescue Plan funds and a loan.
The fairgrounds have been located at 2520 E. 32nd St. since 1953 and neighbors with MCAS since 1954. A bill adopted in Congress in the last session changed ownership of the land surrounding the fairgrounds from the Bureau of Reclamation to MCAS and the Department of the Navy.
Both MCAS and the fairgrounds are considered valuable assets. While the Yuma County Fairgrounds is representative of the county’s youth education and agricultural legacy, the military installation has a direct economic impact on the region of $581 million, according to the 2021 MCAS Statistical Summary.
The fairgrounds hosts 200 events annually, with a vast majority dedicated to youth activities. However, the supervisors pointed out that the site of the fairground brings the potential for crashes and accidents and with them the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits, partial or total loss of operational capability for the air station for an undetermined period of time, and the loss of reputation in the community.
Nevertheless, the supervisors’ have noted that their main focus is on the potential loss of life. The relocation has the solid support of the county and city governments, the military, agricultural and educational communities, and the public at large. But the complete relocation to another site will take about $170 million.
A Relocation Committee is working on long-term plans. The county has yet to buy land for placement of the new fairgrounds. The best bet would be to buy federal land, which requires an act of Congress.
The committee originally looked at leveraging a series of federal grants, but the eligibility requirements did not fit the project. The county has shifted from trying to secure federal grants to attempting to have the project included in the federal budget as an appropriation.