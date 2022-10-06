The entertainment for the Yuma County Fair Fall Fest is as follows:
Thursday
Thursday
• Performances by Yuma Condition – 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Friday
• Performances by the Gwynn Sisters – 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
• Performances by Outlaw Mariachi – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Saturday
• Performances by The Titans Of Rock, tribute to STP – 2 p.m.
• Performances by The Titans Of Rock, tribute to Velvet Revolver – 4 p.m.
• Performances by Classic Rock Rebels, tribute to The Doors – 6 p.m.
• Performances by Classic Rock Rebels, tribute to The Rolling Stones – 8 p.m.
• Performances by Classic Rock Rebels, tribute to Led Zeppelin – 10 p.m.
Sunday
• Performances by Rated R – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
• Performances by Fresh – 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
• Daily Strolling Entertainment
• Adam The Great, Comedy Magic Show
• Alistar Barnswallon’s Airship
• Twiggy The Skiing Squirrel
• Her Majesty’s Secret Circus
• SPECiAL HEAD, Illusionist
Animal Cracker Conspiracy
