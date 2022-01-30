“You just boarded a flight to New York. There are one hundred and forty-three other passengers onboard. What you don’t know is that thirty minutes before the flight your pilot’s family was kidnapped. For his family to live, everyone on your plane must die. The only way the family will survive is if the pilot follows his orders and crashes the plane. Enjoy the flight.”
The synopsis for Falling: A Novel by T.J. Newman, paints a gripping image in just one short paragraph, but the Yuma County Library District (YCLD) is encouraging Yumans to check out the thriller and discover what happens because Falling is the One Book Yuma selection for 2022. After reading the book, Yumans will be able to partake in community discussions with the author on Feb. 22.
“The One Book Yuma event is a joint literacy effort to encourage our community to read and contemplate the same book, and come together to discuss it in a variety of settings,” said Valerie Weber, main branch manager for YCLD.
The event is a collaboration between YCLD, Arizona Western College, Northern Arizona University-Yuma and Friends of Yuma County Libraries Inc. Weber explained that the selection committee typically searches for titles that have a connection to local themes and issues, has a compelling narrative and contributes to a higher dialog that examines the human condition.
This year, Falling has been chosen for its local connection and themes. The author, T.J. Newman, hails from Phoenix. The book, her debut novel, was on the New York Times Best Sellers list in summer 2021. Weber shared that the theme of choice is key.
“The novel is fast-paced, keeps you on the edge of your seat and keeps you guessing throughout,” she said. “More importantly, it explores the theme of choice and how those choices impact others, which we felt would generate a good community conversation.”
Another interesting thing about the book is that Newman is a former flight attendant. She worked for Virgin America and Alaska Airlines from 2011 to 2021. While her passengers were asleep on red-eye flights, she wrote a great deal of her novel on airline napkins.
Yumans interested in getting to know the author will have the opportunity to do so on Feb. 22. T.J. Newman will be leading two community discussions. The first is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library’s 1st Floor Meeting Rooms located on 2951 S 21st Drive. The second is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Western College’s Theater Building located in 2020 S Avenue 8E.
“We’re very excited about hosting Ms. Newman and hope to see many members of the community at the event,” Weber said. “Copies of the book are available for checkout at all Yuma County Libraries.”
To learn more, visit https://yumalibrary.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.