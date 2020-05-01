A noted motocross rider and his wife died Monday evening after an accident in the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Marty Smith, 63, and his wife Nancy, 63, were killed. Smith was an AMA Motocross Hall of Famer who won three AMA championships in the 1970s. He retired in 1981, and was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 1990, ESPN reports.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a call from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to provide emergency medical help and evacuation out of the remote area, according to a report by Customs and Border Protection.
The accident happened near Gordon’s Well, and ICSO responded first, immediately calling for Border Patrol’s help.
According to the CBP report, Marty Smith succumbed to his injuries on scene. An Aeromedical Evacuation Unit helicopter airlifted Nancy Smith to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where she died shortly after.
Two other occupants were airlifted soon after by a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter. Medical personnel from Border Patrol, California Highway Patrol, the Imperial County Coroner’s Office and ICSO continued to help the two individuals.
“Border Patrol agents do much more than just patrol the border and enforce immigration,” the report read. “All US Border Patrol stations maintain an EMT program. These agents have responded to countless medical emergencies such as these while performing their regular duties.”