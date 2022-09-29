The family of a 69-year-old Yuma man who has now been missing for seven days is asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Steve Thornburg has not been seen since on Thursday, Sept. 22, when he left his residence at the Country Roads RV Village.
His partner, Marianne Smith, said Thornburg told her before he left that he was going for a drive in the desert, possibly to Martinez Lake or the Picacho area.
“He is very familiar with those areas, but he could have changed his mind and gone somewhere else,” Smith said. “He used to own a desert touring company in town about 10 years ago.”
A security camera at the RV park shows Thornburg leaving the property that morning at approximately 7:15 a.m. through the west gate.
He was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Tracker SUV with an Arizona license plate number of HTA9KG.
If either of two places were his destination, Thornburg would most likely have gone west on 32nd Street after leaving the RV park.
Smith said over the past week volunteers and law enforcement have not only searched Martinez Lake and Picacho, but the Indian Pass Road area, which is off Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, and the “Betty Lee Mines” area near Wellton and Tacna.
“Every area that I have been to with him has been searched,” Smith said. “We are all just very frustrated.”
The Kofa Wildlife Refuge has also been searched.
While Thornburg does have Parkinson’s disease, Smith does not believe it was a factor in why he is missing. She added that his son Brent recently came to Yuma to assist in locating his father.
Additionally, there has been no activity on his credit card or bank account and attempts to ping his cellphone have been unsuccessful.
“He has not gone through any Border Patrol checkpoints either,” Smith said. “He is an adult and has a right to go missing, but we don’t think that is what has happened.”
A volunteer who was searching the Picacho area by airplane on Wednesday spotted an abandoned vehicle similar in color to Thornburg’s, but it turned out not to be his.
“He (the volunteer) called us and asked us to drive out there and check it out,” Smith said “Once we saw it we knew it wasn’t the one we were looking for, so we reported it.”
Anyone with any information regarding Thornburg’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
