A family was displaced early Friday morning after a fire completely destroyed the home they had been living in.
At approximately 4 a.m. firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer fire in the area of 5th Street and May Avenue.
Upon their arrival, firefighters found a large trailer with heavy smoke and flames, which was endangering other trailers.
Firefighters quickly pulled hoses and began extinguishing the fire, which was contained to the burning trailer.
There were no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Spokesperson Charly McMurdie said the Red Cross was notified and is providing assistance to the displaced family, which consisted of three people and two dogs.