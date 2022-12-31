fire

A family of three and two their two dogs were displaced early Friday morning after a fire destroyed their home in the area of 5th Street and May Avenue.

 PHOTO COURTESY BY RURAL METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

A family was displaced early Friday morning after a fire completely destroyed the home they had been living in.

At approximately 4 a.m. firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer fire in the area of 5th Street and May Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you