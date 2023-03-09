Lovers of classical music, fans of bluegrass and people who enjoy comedy and corny antics – the upcoming Billy and the Hillbillies concert fills the bill for all three.

The group, making its fourth appearance in Yuma, pairs with the Yuma Civic Orchestra for a fun-loving but great musical experience. They will take to the stage Saturday, March 11, for a matinee show at 2 p.m. and an evening concert at 6:30 p.m. at Snider Auditorium, 400 S. 6th Ave.

