A family of eight is safe, but homeless, after a fire on Thursday night destroyed the motorhome they were living in.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at approximately 7:23 p.m. at Friendship Park, located at 1631 W. 34th Place.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large motorhome in the parking lot with heavy smoke and flames coming from it.
“The first two engines to arrive on the scene were able to quickly knock down the fire,” Erfert said.
All eight of the motorhome’s occupants, four adults and four children, were uninjured. Three dogs were safely evacuated as well.
At least six cats were also known to be in the motorhome at the time of the fire, with two making it out. They did, however, receive some fire-related injuries and were left in the care of animal control.
One dead cat was removed from the motorhome and the other three could not be located.
Erfert added that at the time of the fire, the parking lot was full of other vehicles owned by people who were involved in recreational activities at the park.
“No other vehicles were damaged,” Erfert said.
The motorhome was a total loss, and the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.
Charly McMurdie, a spokesperson for the Yuma Chapter of the American Red Cross, said two volunteers were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the family.
Christ Lutheran Church provided clothing to the family on Friday.
This is not the first hardship the family has had to endure.
The family bought the 30-year-old motorhome in June 2021 for $12,000 after their landlord sold the home they had been renting.
They had also spent some time living in tents on Bureau of Land Management land.
However, due to the age of the motorhome, many parks would not allow them to rent a space, so they had to park each day wherever they could.
They had finally found a park that was willing to work with them and were trying to raise money for a house and a vehicle so those in the family who were working could get back and forth to their jobs.