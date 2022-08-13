Motorhome fire

A family of eight is safe, but homeless after a fire on Thursday night destroyed the motorhome they were living in.

 courtesy of YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

A family of eight is safe, but homeless, after a fire on Thursday night destroyed the motorhome they were living in.

According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at approximately 7:23 p.m. at Friendship Park, located at 1631 W. 34th Place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you