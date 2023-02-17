Donations are being sought for a family whose home was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening.
Some of the items needed are queen-size bed sheets, blankets, towels and toiletries. Also needed are women’s pants size 7, medium tops and size 8 shoes.
Donations can be dropped off at the Men’s Room salon, located in the Foothills Village Plaza at 11242 S. Foothills Boulevard #12.
According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m. firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the area of Foothills Boulevard and 51st Lane.
Upon their arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved in flames and a burning RV endangering other nearby houses.
“All occupants were able to escape safely prior to arrival,” Battalion Chief Martin Mendez said.
Firefighters, who also had to contend with high winds that night, quickly deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect other homes that were endangered.
“The wind spread some ash and embers, but the fire was contained to the original property,” Battalion Chief Mendez said. “Another neighbor had tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher but was unsuccessful.”
One firefighter was transported for a minor injury but is fine now. No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
