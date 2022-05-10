The 22-year-old twin brothers who were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an 18-year-old man stood before a judge and the family of the victims Monday afternoon in Yuma Justice Court.
Appearing in separate hearings, David and Adrian Perez-Arzola were each informed of the charges against them by Justice of the Peace pro tem Yolonda Torok.
They were each charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and four counts of aggravated assault.
Both attorneys, Zachery Dumyhan, of the Yuma County Legal Defender’s Office, who appeared on behalf of David Perez-Arzola, and Robert Trebilcock, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represented Adrian Perez-Arzola, waived the reading of the complaints and further advisement of their clients’ rights.
In addition to scheduling their court appearances for 4 p.m. May 12 for preliminary hearings, Torok also ordered the Perez-Arzola brothers remain in custody on $250,000 cash-only bonds.
However, their cases will likely go before the grand jury by then. If that happens, their next hearings will be in Yuma County Superior Court.
The mother of the 15-year-old boy who was killed spoke during the hearing when given an opportunity to address the court, requesting the Perez-Arzola brothers remain in custody, and that she believed them to be a danger to the community.
“My son was taken away from me two hours before his 16th birthday,” she said. “The family is heartbroken.”
The 15-year-old boy’s oldest sister also spoke, calling the fatal shooting “heartless and savage.”
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Yuma police responded to the 1500 block of East 26th Place in reference to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old man who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in the front yard of a residence.
Arriving officers performed CPR on the 15-year-old until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.
The 18-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Perez-Arzola brothers fled the scene on foot but were found within half an hour of the shooting in the same area.