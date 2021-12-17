Far West Water and Sewer, which serves the Yuma Foothills area, will soon have a new owner.
NW Natural Water Company of Portland, Oregon, has announced plans to purchase the utility company, which serves about 25,000 customers and employs 48 people.
The utility, established in 1997, is currently owned by sisters Paula Capestro and Sandie Braden and managed by Andrew Capestro, Paula’s husband. Their late father, Henry “Hank” Schechert, is credited with starting the Foothills. The annual Hank Days Celebration pays tribute to him.
“Far West serves a community with many growth and development opportunities,” said Justin Palfreyman, NW Natural Water’s president.
“This marks an exciting milestone, as we establish operations in our fifth state and continue to build a leading water and wastewater utility,” Palfreyman added.
“We’re very pleased to partner with NW Natural Water. It is a strong utility with a proven track record and an outstanding commitment to its customers,” Andrew Capestro said.
“NW Natural Water’s industry expertise, reputation and financial capacity will be critical to meeting the needs of our growing community,” Capestro added.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The pending acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.
Far West has long been plagued with complaints of odor, high-cost billing and other grievances. Foothills residents have reported sewer smells for 18 years or more, with some noting that the odors worsen during the evenings and early mornings. The number of complaints has gone up and down over the years.
In 2018, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ordered Far West to repair problems at four of its sewer lift stations as part of an investigation into persistent odor complaints lodged by residents. However, odor complaints have continued to this day.
The Far West owners have been trying to sell the utility for years. They succeeded in selling other properties in the Foothills, including the former Hank’s Market, Schechert Family Aquatics and Foothills Mini Mart and Gas Station.
In 2019, the City of Yuma considered buying Far West as part of a potential annexation of the Mesa Del Sol subdivision, which is served by the utility. The city noted at the time that both water and sewer operations were profitable and the city would break even in the second year, with a projected positive annual cash flow of $300,000 beginning in the third year.
However, talks of the annexation and utility purchase did not continue.
Far West obtains water from two sources, typically blending surface water from the Colorado River with groundwater from wells. The primary source is river water supplied by the Yuma Mesa Irrigation and Drainage District, according to the company’s annual report. The river water is transported from the district’s canal to the Far West raw water pumping station.
The secondary source comes from the groundwater system, which is used to augment water supplies when needed as well as every year, usually the first week of December, when the irrigation district shuts down the canal for cleaning and inspection.
Groundwater is not required to be treated. However, to maintain safe drinking water, Far West adds chlorine to both the surface water and groundwater. The groundwater system is maintained on a regular basis and kept ready for service in the event of an emergency or loss of surface water, the utility said.
Northwest Natural Holding Company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company, NW Natural Water Company, NW Natural Renewables Holdings and other business interests.
“For more than 160 years, we’ve been providing safe, reliable and affordable utility services, and we look forward to providing that same exceptional service to the Foothills community,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings’ president and CEO.
“This acquisition allows us to continue to build the scale of our water and wastewater business, and we remain excited about the opportunities in this sector,” he added.
Far West is NW Natural Water’s 19th announced acquisition since launching a water and wastewater utility strategy, according to a NW Natural press release.
Once all pending acquisitions close, NW Natural Water will provide water and wastewater services to about 130,000 people through more than 52,000 connections. Its operations will span the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona and represent about $200 million of cumulative investment in the water sector.
NW Natural also provides natural gas service to 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington with modern pipeline systems.
“We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities,” NW stated.