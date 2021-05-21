Smokey skies around Yuma County this time of year usually indicate one thing: Wheat field stubble burning.
Each year, usually during the summer months, farmers intentionally burn off their wheat fields to prepare for the next cycle of crops. The process, called agricultural burning, rids the land of excess straw and stubble, with many of these fields being put to flames in the months of June, July and August.
The fields in Yuma County are used year-round to grow a variety of crops, and wheat is one of the popular rotation crops grown each spring.
These types of burns typically happen in the Gila Valley, Dome Valley, and the Tacna area. They also happen in Imperial County, California and Mexico. There is usually 5 to 8 inches of stubble left in the field after the wheat has been harvested, and this is what the farmers are getting rid of.
In addition to revitalizing the soil, field burning is also an effective way for farmers to get rid of any weeds and grass. Farmers, however, are required to get burn permits before setting any of their fields on fire.
The Rural/Metro Fire Department administers the controlled burn program in Yuma County through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Yuma County Health Department, issuing between 800 and 1,000 permits a year.
Weather is the biggest factor when it comes to issuing a burn permit. Field burns are not scheduled, they are based on each day’s forecast, so farmers must call in every morning to check weather conditions, and if weather permits, a burn permit will be issued.
If the weather permits and a valid burn permit is obtained, farmers are allowed to burn their fields beginning one half-hour after sunrise, and the fire must be extinguished by 4 p.m.
For the safety of motorists, wheat field stubble burning is not permitted within ½ mile from any subdivision or ¼ mile of any major roadway, to include, but not limited to:
- Highway 95
- Avenue 7 E (Laguna Dam Rd)
- Somerton Avenue
- County 14th St.
- County 19th St.
To obtain a burn permit, an application must be completed with Rural Metro that includes information such as: the property’s address or legal description, material to be burned, how material is collected, quantity to be burned, fire controls available and how long the permit is needed. The Fire Marshal will then review the application and determine if a site inspection is required to ensure fire safety.
After a review of the application and site visit, if necessary, the application will be approved or denied. Once the application has been approved, the appropriate fee must be paid and the permit will be issued.
Guidelines will be presented with the Burn Permit to the applicant. The applicant must review the guidelines, as they advise of burn hours and specific responsibilities the applicant must follow as a burn permit holder.
If you have any questions regarding fire safety, please contact Rural Metro Fire Department Fire Prevention at 928-539-1807.