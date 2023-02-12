The Yuma Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Friday night.
At about 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injury collision at County 14th Street and Avenue A.
According to information provided by Lt. Craig Johnson, the initial investigation revealed that prior to the crash, a 42-year-old man was driving a motorcycle westbound on County 14th Street.
At the intersection, the motorcycle was struck by a 2022 Toyota Avalon being driven by a 60-year-old, who police said ran a red light while traveling south on Avenue A.
The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female driver of the Toyota Avalon was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
