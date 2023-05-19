shooting

The FBI and Cocopah Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a shooting on the Cocopah reservation near Somerton on April 30.

 Photo coourtesy of FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS

The FBI and Cocopah Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting on the Cocopah Reservation last month.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on April 30 at a residence on the east side of the reservation.

