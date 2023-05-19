The FBI and Cocopah Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for a shooting on the Cocopah Reservation last month.
The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on April 30 at a residence on the east side of the reservation.
The homeowner was present at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
Investigators found multiple bullet holes and casings on the outskirts of the home.
The casings and bullet holes have been determined to be from a 9mm pistol.
The FBI is asking anyone with information on the incident or individual involved to please contact FBI Phoenix at (623)466-1999.