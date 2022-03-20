A $1.5 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden contains wins for the Yuma area.
Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced that major Arizona priorities are included in the final omnibus budget bill, which funds the federal government through the end of the fiscal year.
Some of the funding going toward Yuma includes $29.3 million for the Marine Corps Air Station and $1.5 million for the Yuma Multiversity Campus program.
In addition, the senators secured funding for improved border security technology, Border Patrol hiring and retention, and non-governmental organizations that work with migrants.
Funds for MCAS Yuma will be used to construct a combat training tank and a building to support combat water survival training and mandatory biannual swim qualifications for Marines and sailors.
The instruction building will include classrooms, administration and lifeguard offices, equipment storage, locker/shower rooms, medical rooms and utility/mechanical areas for the tank.
The Yuma Multiversity Campus Corp. works with local employers to ensure local students are receiving degrees and training necessary to land good-paying jobs, thereby boosting the local economy. The funds will be used to leverage local investments to improve education facilities.
This project has broad support from local leadership in Yuma and San Luis, including from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. “Residents in Yuma County and surrounding areas will have greater access to local higher education thanks to $1.5 million of funding requested for the Yuma Multiversity Campus project by Sens. Kelly and Sinema. The funds will help YMVC implement the Strategic Plan for enhancing Yuma County higher education opportunities.” Nicholls said.
Kelly and Sinema secured the funding through specific spending requests. “These are both really big investments coming to the Yuma area,” noted Arielle Devorah, Kelly’s Arizona press secretary.
“From providing new equipment for law enforcement and better job training facilities for Arizonans, these projects are going to have a direct impact on communities across the state,” Kelly said.
“After months of work with Arizona mayors and local leaders, we are going to make key investments that create great-paying jobs, get Arizonans the skills they need, and make sure our state remains the best state to live, work and raise a family,” he added.
Sinema called the secured funding “a win for our state and for hardworking families trying to make ends meet.”
Both senators noted that their priorities were also to obtain funding for managing the current migrant crisis and securing the border, keeping Arizona communities safe and ensuring migrants are treated fairly and humanely.
Yuma has been the center of an influx of migrants, with an “unprecedented” number of asylum seekers and other migrants entering the nation through the city. The surge led Nicholls to proclaim an emergency in December with the hope of securing state and federal resources to help manage the large number of migrants.
Many migrants were crossing the border and waiting for Border Patrol to pick them up so they could ask for asylum. But with Border Patrol agents so over capacity, they had to wait extended periods of time and they needed food, water and shelter, Nicholls told the Yuma Sun at that time.
Sometimes local residents helped out by handing out blankets, water and food to the waiting migrants. However, in some cases, after waiting for a period of time, migrants would walk into town to find those resources or in search of Border Patrol.
The mayor reached out to the White House and Homeland Security office as well as Sinema and Kelly in search of solutions.
This funding includes the following:
• Hiring and Retention: $100 million for Border Patrol hiring and retention and an additional $23 million for onsite mental health clinicians and resiliency efforts for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
• Border Management Capacity: More than $993 million to CBP and $239 million to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for border management costs, including migrant processing, transportation, personnel overtime and other costs associated with border management requirements.
• Border Security Technology: $276 million for border security technology acquisition and deployment.
• Ports of Entry Technology: $55 million for non-intrusive inspection systems to reach 100% screening and enhance CBP’s effectiveness in detecting illicit goods while increasing the efficiency of the ports. Additional $10 million for other technology for Ports of Entry.
• Joint Processing Centers: $200 million for two permanent processing facilities near the border to help manage migrant flows, improve efficiency, and protect migrants and communities.
• Emergency Food and Shelter Program: $150 million for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, representing a 36 percent increase from the previous year. Funding goes to non-governmental organizations and communities so they do not have to bear the costs related to an influx in migrants including food, shelter, transportation, and other services.
• Transportation: Expansion of transportation authority, giving DHS better ability to manage border surges and relieve strains on communities.
• Asylum Processing: $275 million to address the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services backlog by hiring additional personnel, including asylum officers and refugee officers.
“The crisis at the border continues to put a strain on our communities and law enforcement as they work to maintain a safe and orderly process. It’s critical that we are bringing needed technology, personnel, and other resources to improve border security. I’ll keep working with my Republican and Democratic colleagues in the Senate and continue pushing the Biden administration to ensure Arizona does not bear the cost of this crisis,” Kelly said.
“Arizona’s border communities, nonprofit organizations, and our Department of Homeland Security Agents and Officers serve on the front lines of the migrant crisis,” said Sinema, chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee. “These critical resources will help secure the border through improved technology and additional personnel, manage the flow of migrants to keep Arizona communities safe and provide Arizona nonprofits and the Department of Homeland Security the resources needed to ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” she added.