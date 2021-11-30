The Yuma City Council will meet twice this week, first in a special work session on Tuesday to discuss the city’s federal program, and then on Wednesday for the regular meeting.
On Tuesday, the council will consider federal programs relevant to the city, including updates by the city’s lobbyist, Ron Hamm of the Hamm Consulting Group, on federal legislative, executive and regulatory actions and the future federal agenda.
On Wednesday, the council will introduce an ordinance authorizing the sale of utility revenue bonds to raise $86.8 million in funds to expand the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
Another ordinance to be introduced updates the city code related to the care and maintenance of municipal trees. The proposed text amendment complies with the additional requirements set by the Arbor Day Foundation as part of its Tree City USA program, which the city has participated in since 2007.
The council will also introduce an ordinance that approves a customizable form lease agreement for the extension of premises in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District. In 2020, due to the pandemic, the city allowed businesses to apply for expansion permits to extend their business operations to outdoor areas. Since business owners have expressed an interest in continuing to utilize these outdoor areas, the city wants to continue to lease these areas to the businesses, and in doing so, transfer responsibility for maintaining the areas to these businesses.
Two ordinances are up for adoption, including one which would rezone two parcels about 7,000 square feet each, located at 1027 S. 1st Ave., from light industrial to low density residential, while maintaining the infill overlay.
The other ordinance authorizes the annexation of property located at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 48th Avenue.
In addition, the council is set to hear the annual report by the Caballeros de Yuma.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• The $524,990 purchase of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment from Trane of Tucson for replacement of the units at City Hall.
• A five-year FleetFocus Management subscription agreement for $232,799 with AssetWORKS of Wayne, Pennsylvania. The software is used to manage all fleet business functions.
• A cooperative purchase agreement for the purchase of wireless network equipment at a cost of $134,800 from Scientel Solutions of Plano, Texas. The wireless network provides connectivity for several city facilities including Utilities, Police, Fire and Parks, those without fiber optic or copper infrastructure. The current equipment is obsolete and no longer serviceable.
• A purchase of fire apparatus, a Pierce Arrow XT PUC Pumper and a Arrow XT 55’ Sky-Boom, at a cost of $1.9 million from Hughes Fire Equipment/Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wisconsin. This purchase will replace two 2006 Pierce Arrow XT Engines that are due for replacement as front-line equipment.
• The $445,987 purchase of furniture from Goodmans Interior Structures of Phoenix for the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The special meeting on Tuesday will start at 4:30 p.m. The regular meeting on Wednesday will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.